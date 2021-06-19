Blair William & Co. IL Has $46.66 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,943 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of Hologic worth $46,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hologic by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.