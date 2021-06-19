Blair William & Co. IL Has $47.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $47,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 285.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,258,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $248.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $253.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

