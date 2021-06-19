Blair William & Co. IL Has $50.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,837 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.51% of Dolby Laboratories worth $50,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.