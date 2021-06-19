Blair William & Co. IL Has $56.51 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of Rollins worth $56,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

