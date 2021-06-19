Blair William & Co. IL Has $56.97 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.44% of Mercury Systems worth $56,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

