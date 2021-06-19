Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,715 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $53,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

