Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 21,314 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $7,287,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

