Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 220,467 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,467 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $57,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 116,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,305,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $180,157,000 after buying an additional 531,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 62,365 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

