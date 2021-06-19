Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,503 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $212.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

