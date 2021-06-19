Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,713 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $32,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $194.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

