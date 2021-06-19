Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.58% of WEX worth $54,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WEX by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,000.

NYSE:WEX opened at $195.84 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

