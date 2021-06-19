Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33,614 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $623.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.45 billion, a PE ratio of 623.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $645.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

