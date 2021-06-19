Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $59,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after buying an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.