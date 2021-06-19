Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $52,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $342.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $346.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.