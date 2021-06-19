Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,697 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Carvana worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $294.32 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

