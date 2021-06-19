Blair William & Co. IL Sells 65,421 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

