Blair William & Co. IL Sells 98,383 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,383 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $34,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.42. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

