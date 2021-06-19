Blair William & Co. IL Sells 99,432 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,432 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.61% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $42,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.