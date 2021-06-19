Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,392 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.27% of Zebra Technologies worth $69,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $493.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

