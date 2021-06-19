BLAST Price Up 59.4% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. BLAST has a total market cap of $40,872.74 and approximately $17.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008027 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

