BLink (BLINK) Reaches Market Cap of $8.12 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. BLink has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $3,745.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLink has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00726870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083460 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,346 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

