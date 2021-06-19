Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Tops $0.17

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $289,734.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

