Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $358,174.41 and approximately $471.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

