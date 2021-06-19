Blockpass (PASS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,179.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $582,688.38 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

