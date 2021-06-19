BLOCKv Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $48.70 million and approximately $391,285.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

