Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $167,062.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00726473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083255 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.