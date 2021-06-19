Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.68). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30), with a volume of 107,485 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.89%.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

