Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $6.44 million and $110,274.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00734884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083577 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

