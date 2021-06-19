Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $965,060.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00738031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

