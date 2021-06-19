Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lowered by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $51.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,242.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,341.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.