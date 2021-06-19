BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $12,553.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

