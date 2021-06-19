Bottos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,631.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $932,352.46 and approximately $19,631.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00738554 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

