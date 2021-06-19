Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $460,795.00 and approximately $28,046.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

