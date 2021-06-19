Bounty0x Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,200.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $446,992.71 and $35,200.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

