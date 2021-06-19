BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00151768 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

