Bp Plc Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $139.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

