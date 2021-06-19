Bp Plc Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bp Plc decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

