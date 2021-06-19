Bp Plc Has $1.91 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $186.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

