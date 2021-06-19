Bp Plc Has $1.91 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BIDU opened at $186.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
