Bp Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

