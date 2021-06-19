Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

