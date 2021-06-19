Bp Plc Sells 1,313 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.42. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

