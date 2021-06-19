Bp Plc Sells 1,337 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

