Bp Plc Sells 1,742 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $193.10 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

