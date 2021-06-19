Bp Plc Sells 2,795 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.16 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

