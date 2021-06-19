Bp Plc Sells 2,828 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

