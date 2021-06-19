Bp Plc Sells 4,413 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

