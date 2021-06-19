Bp Plc Sells 701 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $601.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.10 and a twelve month high of $609.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

