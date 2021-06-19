Bp Plc Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 949.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 745 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,956,997. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $141.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.