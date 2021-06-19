Bradley Mark J. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.