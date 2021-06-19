Bradley Mark J. Buys 1,070 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

